Ride for the Warrior presents the sixth annual Ride for the Warrior Music Festival fundraiser; Friday and Saturday, November 3-4, 2017 at Paul Mason Sportsplex in Casa Grande, AZ.

Bring the family and enjoy 2 days of back-to-back music, kids zone, fireworks, food court, vendors, veterans organizations, free parking - No Host Dry camping (Donations Accepted) and more.

Ride For the Warrior 6 Music Festival benefits the Pinal County Veterans Memorial Foundation, Eloy Veterans Center as well as Honoring, Hiring and Helping our Heroes of Pinal County (HOHP).

November 3 from 6:30-10:30 pm and November 4 from noon-10:30 pm.