Cactus Bowl Live!
More Info
Get ready for Cactus Bowl Live presented by Desert Schools! See country duo LOCASH perform at the Phoenix Convention Center, Friday, December 26th at 4:00pm
Plus, immediately following the show you can see Kansas State face off against UCLA in the 29th Annual Cactus Bowl at Chase Field. This is an all-ages event. Tickets for Cactus Bowl Live start at just $25! Visit CactusBowl.com for yours, today. Proceeds benefit Fiesta Bowl Charities.
Plus, immediately following the show you can see Kansas State face off against UCLA in the 29th Annual Cactus Bowl at Chase Field. This is an all-ages event. Tickets for Cactus Bowl Live start at just $25! Visit CactusBowl.com for yours, today. Proceeds benefit Fiesta Bowl Charities.
Bring These Top Artists To Your City
Demand it! ®
and Never Miss a Show Again!
Powered by Eventful, a CBS Local Digital Media Business