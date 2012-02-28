Events

Cactus Bowl Live!

Tuesday

Dec 26, 2017 – 4:00 PM

100 N. Third St
Phoenix, AZ 85003 Map

Get ready for Cactus Bowl Live presented by Desert Schools! See country duo LOCASH perform at the Phoenix Convention Center, Friday, December 26th at 4:00pm

Plus, immediately following the show you can see Kansas State face off against UCLA in the 29th Annual Cactus Bowl at Chase Field. This is an all-ages event. Tickets for Cactus Bowl Live start at just $25! Visit CactusBowl.com for yours, today. Proceeds benefit Fiesta Bowl Charities.
CactusBowl.com

