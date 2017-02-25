Climb to Conquer Cancer
Saturday
Feb 25, 2017 – 7:00 AM - 11:00 AM
South Mountain Park
10919 S Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85042 Map
More Info
Support the American Cancer Society at the Climb to Conquer Cancer
The American Cancer Society Climb to Conquer Cancer welcomes teams and individuals of all abilities to enjoy a non-competitive hike through beautiful mountain scenery on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at South Mountain Park. This unique fundraising event supports the Society’s lifesaving work and raises awareness in the fight against cancer. The hike is complimented by fun activities at the top and bottom of the mountain. Participants will also have the opportunity to celebrate cancer survivors and honor loved ones who lost their lives to the disease.
