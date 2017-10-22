Dish It Out
More Info
Dish It Out is the Valley’s premiere food and wine event! Sunday October 22nd at High Street, over 60 your of favorite restaurants and beverages experiences come together to knock out childhood hunger. Your all-inclusive ticket offers unlimited food and beverage, live music and Chef competition. All proceeds benefit the hungry children who count on Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Phoenix for safety, meals and opportunity. Great Eats. Great Drinks. Great Cause!
