Join the IGNITE Crew for our 3rd annual National HIV Testing Day Event: Test Together. This annual event, created for all members of the Phoenix LGBTQ Community and our allies, brings us together for an exciting evening of Free HIV Testing, entertainment, food, prevention, fundraising and, most of all, community.

http://igniteyourstatus.org/test-together-national-hiv-testing-day-event-phoenix-2017/