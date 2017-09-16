LIVE 101.5 is partnering with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. I’m asking you to unite with us in support of St. Jude. On September 16th you can participate in the St. Jude Walk/Run to End Childhood Cancer at Chase Field. It’s a family-friendly 5K walk and timed run taking place across the country, raising funds to support the lifesaving mission of St. Jude. St. Jude is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since it opened more than 50 years ago. When you signup and fundraise, you help St. Jude keep its promise that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food. They believe, and we believe, that all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Let’s end childhood cancer together. Form a team and fundraise for the kids of St. Jude. Register today at stjude.org/walkrun.