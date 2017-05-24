Events

Veterans Career and Resource Fair

Wednesday

May 24, 2017 – 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

201 East Jefferson
Phoenix, AZ 85004

More Info

#RATTLERSSTANDUP4VETERANS Career Fair has been created to truly give back to our Veterans and not to make money off the Veterans. That is why we made this event free to the employers and everyone that has helped make this event possible has volunteered their time.

Veterans Register for FREE now!
https://www.facebook.com/AZSTANDUP4VETERANS/

