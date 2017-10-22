An afternoon of poker, football on the 20' TV, food and drinks followed by an evening with casino gaming and a rematch of the Super Bowl as the New England Patriots host the Atlanta Falcons!

2:00pm, VIP Registration & Afternoon NFL Games

3:00pm Charity Poker Tournament Begins

5:00pm General Admission

5:30pm Evening NFL Game

6-9pm Casino Gaming



Poker prizes include:

$1500 entry into the 2018 WSOP

$1100 entry into the 2018 Arizona State Poker Championship

Cruise Vacation

LED Smart TVs

Prizes for everyone at the final table including a poker chips set!

Casino prizes include:

LED Smart TV

Diamond earrings

Restaurant Gift Cards

100% of all profits are donated to Every Kid Counts, a Scottsdale based charity

VIP: 2pm-9pm $100 Admission Before October 1, 2017. $120 at the door Includes food, drinks, $500 casino voucher, reserved seat in the charity poker tournament (no charge) GA: 5pm-9pm $40 in advance $50 at the door. Includes food, drinks, $500 casino voucher FOOTBALL!