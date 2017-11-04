Whether you are on two feet or two wheels, join hundreds of riders in their mission to raise funds for Phoenix Children’s Hospital through the “I Ride 4 PCH” campaign. The November 4th self-guided ride, starting at Phoenix Children’s Hospital, kicks off the 6th Annual Bob’s Biker Blast. BBB is an all day celebration of the riding community culminating at the World’s Largest Harley-Davidson dealership in a performance by 3 Doors Down. 100% of rider registration fees, concert tickets and tee-shirt sales, as well as a percentage of proceeds from the sale of food and beverage, will benefit Phoenix Children’s. Help us kick off Bob’s Biker Blast 2017 with a very special ride benefiting Phoenix Children’s Hospital!