:This year we will be benefiting the Arizona Apparel Foundation! Join us in helping the Arizona Apparel Foundation (AAF) a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping fashion design brands navigate obstacles to success by providing the resources they need to start, grow, and thrive! The Brave Wings Fashion Show will be held on Saturday, July 29th, 2017 at the newly renovated FABRIC building located at 132 E. Sixth Street Tempe, Arizona 85213!